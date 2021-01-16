Video
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:42 AM
Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Dil Afroz Sayda

Dil Afroz Sayda, a Culinary Chef, Assessor & founder of Sayda’s Kitchen. She received "Gunijon Shonmanona" award as a culinary artiste from Bangladesh Cultural Forum. Sayda offers Chepa pitha & Mera Pitha which are regional and popular Pitha of Mymensingh division in Bangladesh.



Chepa Pitha

Ingredients:
Chepashutki -4 pc
Rice powder- 4 Cup
Water - 4 Cup
Garlic -2 pc
Green Chili - 2 pc
Dry chili - 4 pc
Onion - 4 pc
Oil- 2 tsp
Salt- like quantity
Method:
1. First chop the pepper, onion and garlic. Fry the dried chilies and crush it. Fry all the ingredients with oil and mix with salt. Shilpata also can be used for crushing.
2. Now fry the rice powder a pan or earthenware. Boil water in a pot with water and little bit salt. Then you have to boil the rice powder and make a dough like bread.
3. Make small ruti with rice flour dough. Then close the mouth with another small ruti with the little bit chepashutki mix in between two rutis, flatten it by gently pressing it around and fry it in an open or frying pan.



Mera Pitha

Ingredients
Atap rice powder: 250 gm
Salt: 1 tsp
Water: As needed

Method:
1. Lightly fry the rice powder for 2/3 minutes in stove.
2. After that add salt & boiling water and keep stirring, mix it properly.
3.  Keep few minutes for cool down the mixer and after that make a perfect dough with it.
4.  Now divide the dough into small equal parts and make every small parts in oval shape Pitha with both hands.
5.  Add hot water in a steamer. After boiling the water put all the Pitha in the steamer and cover it with lead. Steam like this for 30 minutes. Serve it hot with meat Curry or vorta.



