

Recipe







Chepa Pitha



Ingredients:

Chepashutki -4 pc

Rice powder- 4 Cup

Water - 4 Cup

Garlic -2 pc

Green Chili - 2 pc

Dry chili - 4 pc

Onion - 4 pc

Oil- 2 tsp

Salt- like quantity

Recipe

1. First chop the pepper, onion and garlic. Fry the dried chilies and crush it. Fry all the ingredients with oil and mix with salt. Shilpata also can be used for crushing.

2. Now fry the rice powder a pan or earthenware. Boil water in a pot with water and little bit salt. Then you have to boil the rice powder and make a dough like bread.

3. Make small ruti with rice flour dough. Then close the mouth with another small ruti with the little bit chepashutki mix in between two rutis, flatten it by gently pressing it around and fry it in an open or frying pan.







Mera Pitha



Ingredients

Atap rice powder: 250 gm

Salt: 1 tsp

Water: As needed



Recipe

1. Lightly fry the rice powder for 2/3 minutes in stove.

2. After that add salt & boiling water and keep stirring, mix it properly.

3. Keep few minutes for cool down the mixer and after that make a perfect dough with it.

4. Now divide the dough into small equal parts and make every small parts in oval shape Pitha with both hands.

Dil Afroz Sayda, a Culinary Chef, Assessor & founder of Sayda's Kitchen. She received "Gunijon Shonmanona" award as a culinary artiste from Bangladesh Cultural Forum. Sayda offers Chepa pitha & Mera Pitha which are regional and popular Pitha of Mymensingh division in Bangladesh.