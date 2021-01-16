Video
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:42 AM
Benefits of green tea in winter

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Life & Style Desk

Green tea provides long-lasting effects which can be felt in your lifestyle, making it a much better healthier 'pick-me-up'.
Weight-watchers best friend:
Drinking green tea regularly can help you get back into shape, especially if your battle is with food and overeating. Green tea not only increases your metabolism, but also suppresses the appetite. This helps you save or burn a few calories, depending on your requirements.
Immunity booster:
If you lead a lifestyle which involves a lot of travelling, socializing and attending conferences, you're going to need a stellar immunity system. Green tea has antiviral properties which keep you safe from the common cold and contagious viruses.
Brain booster:
L-theanine is an amino acid present in green tea, which when paired with the right amount of caffeine, has synergistic effects. When combined, the two work together to improve brain function by providing you with stable energy and making you more productive.
 Lower risk of cardio vascular diseases:
Green tea increases the antioxidant capability of the blood, which protects the LDL cholesterol particles from oxidation. Green tea drinkers have up to a 31% lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
Protector of your pearly-whites:
Catechins in green tea improve dental health by killing bacteria in the mouth. It actively attacks 'Streptococcus Mutans' the primary harmful bacteria in the mouth, thereby reducing plaque formation, cavities and tooth decay.


« PreviousNext »

