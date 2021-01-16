

Parvez only Bangladeshi on Power 25 List of Housekeepers

The event was presented by Pooja Rajpurohit & Biljana Jovanovic for Hoteliers Web. The Jury looked at the most influential Housekeepers from these regions who have contributed to not just their hotel units and worked largely for the housekeeping fraternities. The ability to bring change for teams, the hotel and the region, was very important during this unprecedented time.

Hotel Sarina Authorities said in a press release Mr. Parvej is the housekeeping Manager of Hotel Sarina, Dhaka. He is also the president of Bangladesh Housekeepers Association.

Mr. Prabhat Shukla was placed the 1st position on Power 25 list of Housekeepers. He is the Director of Housekeeping - InterContinental Doha City. Prabhat is also the president of Asian Housekeepers Association.













