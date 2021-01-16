Parvez only  Bangladeshi on Power 25 List of Housekeepers

Video
Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Life & Style Desk

Over a 100 nominations raced to make it to the power 25 List of Housekeepers. Mohammad Parvej proudly placed 16th on Power 25 List of Housekeepers. On 15 November, 2020, Hoteliers Web announced their top 25 Housekeepers from South East Asia, Middle East and Africa in a Virtual live event.
The event was presented by Pooja Rajpurohit & Biljana Jovanovic for Hoteliers Web. The Jury looked at the most influential Housekeepers from these regions who have contributed to not just their hotel units and worked largely for the housekeeping fraternities. The ability to bring change for teams, the hotel and the region, was very important during this unprecedented time.
Hotel Sarina Authorities said in a press release Mr.  Parvej is the housekeeping Manager of Hotel Sarina, Dhaka. He is also the president of Bangladesh Housekeepers Association.
Mr. Prabhat Shukla was placed the 1st position on Power 25 list of Housekeepers. He is the Director of Housekeeping - InterContinental Doha City. Prabhat is also the president of Asian Housekeepers Association.


