

Children’s online art event

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort organized a children's online art competition to extend the celebration of Victory of Bangladesh. This time Dhaka Regency has placed this competition through digital platform for kids safety measures. Where over 300+ contestants between the ages of 5-12 divided into two groups (A Group and B Group), participated in this competition from Bangladesh and as well as outsider of Bangladesh. The children, regardless of their age, demonstrated exceptional artistic skills and expressions with astonishing levels of awareness in regards to how they relate to our proud victory with the art subject of "Our Victory Our Bangladesh".On 09 January 2021 Dhaka Regency organized a prize giving ceremony at their Rooftop restaurant Grill on the Skyline in honor of the Winners. The two champions are rewarded by special gift of Dhaka Regency with a 'Family Stay' package (1 Night Stay with parents with Buffet Dinner & Set Breakfast) & Winner Certificate and two runners up are rewarded by "Buffet Dinner with Parents" at grandiose restaurant from each group.