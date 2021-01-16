Le Reve announces 30-50-70pc sale



Le Reve, one of the leading fashion brands in Bangladesh started its biggest End of Season Sale of the year. The brand has announced 30-50-70 per cent sale on trending Men's, Women's, kids and the latest winter collection.Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, states, "Like every year, Le Reve is offering up to 70% OFF on all collections for women, men, kids and the latest winter collection. We see this event not as a sale, but as a joyous festival for all Le Reve members and customers. I invite everyone to enjoy shopping at Le Reve with the season's biggest savings offer."You can join Le Reve EOSS Festival 2021 in all Le Reve showrooms in Dhaka including Khulna, Narayanganj and Sylhet.