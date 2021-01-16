

Men’s stylish look in winter

But winter gives limited options to style up fashionably, especially for men, but layering it differently and accessorising it properly can do the trick.

The festive season besides the women, many men are also trying to find the right clothes for the occasion. This year celebrations are bound to be different, as people will mostly stay indoors, due to the social distancing norms. However, people are reinventing ways to celebrate the festival, even while staying indoors, and planning fewer celebrations and limited shopping for clothes.

Getting dressed up is the first thing that you do to get the celebrations started. From practical attire to classic styles, festive wear is now available in most stores and on online platforms too. Let us find out some of the hottest festive fashion trends for men to help you ace your look for every ethnic wear-worthy occasion from now on, and also rock your selfie on Instagram.

Comfort is the priority for most men now especially since most of them are working from home these days. One of the most important things to remember while choosing a festive outfit is comfort, practicality and style.

This winter, the fashion brand Cat's Eye brings a collection of experimental designs to the street-to-festive fashion of everyday life. Modernity in tailoring, with improved fabrics will all match in one store under one roof.

Sadiq Quddus, director and designer of Cat's Eye, said that in addition to formal and casual winter clothes of Cat's Eye, there will also be sherwani, mandarin vest or suit of unique design suitable for evening occasions. The designer's season-based audit work is dominated by color, pattern and comfortable fabrics. There are regular updates with pictures of new products that will be available on the Cat's Eye Verified Facebook fan page or Instagram platform. In addition, a maximum of 20% discount will be available on each online order with product delivery facility at home.







