

Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held

The management has desire to bring numerous women entrepreneurs together with the help of this start-up and give wings to their life-long dreams to make effective use of their creativity and genius.

Prominent personalities such as celebrity chef Mamun Chowdhury, chef Mehedy Hasan, and Mohammad Parvez, manager Hotel Sarina were present in this ceremony. Though this was a very small union of the young entrepreneurs, STEPS plans to arrange another eventful union on a large scale.

Moreover, STEPS is focusing on promoting diversity as they will bring different fashion designers and arrange workshops to support the entrepreneurs. Furthermore, fashion design experts will come and share their expertise with the young female change-makers on how to develop the quality of their products. This prosperous start-up is looking forward to the support of people from every arena of different professions.

















