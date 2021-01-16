Parents’ role in building a good society

Video
Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Fariha Ishrat Jahan

Good parenting is something that one simply can't deny-specially for their children's good future. The more the parenting is good, the more the chance that the children will grow up as good human being. And when the values and ethics of the people in this country fall down alarmingly, here the talk about good parenting should be emphasized more, experts said.
Father and specially the mother is key person to help her child grow up as a good human being. A mother though looks after all the things in her family, sometimes it becomes tougher for her to keep even a one eye on her son or daughter, when she needs to keep her two eyes on them. But for children's good future and for the betterment of society, father and mother should do some sacrifice.
While traditionally children are more attached to mother, she can shape their life as per her wish and thereby could shape the society also. While doing so, she also should notice about the mental health of the kids.
From giving birth to a child, raising him with all the modern facilities, meeting all his demands, sometimes go beyond the ability to make offspring's dream come true - these are the signs of good parenting. However, there are millions of unspoken facts that parents should be concerned about.
Parents are most likely to worry about their children's physical health, but no one is there to take care of their mental health. Most of the parents do not even feel bother about it. Sometimes parents complain that they compromise their whole lives just to give their children a better life. There is no way to deny this truth. But what is the point of doing all these compromises if you fail to give them the least mental support which does not even cost a single penny?
Mental health is important than anything. Most of the parents see depression as an unprovoked self-made thing. As there is always a generation gap between the parents and the children, parents are not aware of the facts that may hurt their children. That's not their fault at all. Nevertheless, being careless regarding mental issue is nothing but idiocy.
Parenthood is a blessing. Let your children feel the same in reverse. Respect their choices. Prioritize their desire. Do not apply your philosophy to your children because every human being is different from other. Try to visualize the life from their perspective as well. Do not impose anything upon them for the sake of the society. Do not let the society shape your children's life. Be their comfort zone so that they can discuss anything to their hearts out with you. End of the day, parents are the safeguard where children can lean their shoulder. Raising a child is way more challenging than carrying in the womb.


