

Sumana Naznin wins WIP peace award

The Award Jury of the WIP has announced the names of the winners to be decorated during the forthcoming World Peace Conference Nigeria 2021.

Sumana Naznin is a writer, poet and social worker. She is a peace ambassador of WIP Bangladesh branch. She studied Finance and Banking at Dhaka University. She is involved with various social organisations which work for underprivileged children and also some other cultural organisations. She is one of the presidents of the branches of Bangiya Sahitya Sangskriti Sangsad.

As the foremost peace institute in the world WIP will host World Peace Conference Nigeria 2021 in March.

The award jury of the institute has declared the names of the nominees that were recently confirmed through an online meeting presided over by the chairman of the jury Janith Prabashwara Perera (Sri Lanka). The Secretary, Dr. Pedrito Marrero (Florida, USA), Publicity Secretary, Nikki De Pinna (United Kingdom) and Executive Chairman of the Institute Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi (Nigeria) participated in the programme.

The names of the recipients and the categories of awards are stated as follows: Oba (King) Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, (Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Nigeria) as Laureate of Development (LoD). Sumana Naznin, Bangladesh, as Laureate of Peace and Unity (LOPU), RAFEEK I.I. Elmadhoun Latifa, Dubai, as Laureate of Peace (LOP), Abdulrauf Adesoji Aregbesola, Nigeria, as Laureate of Security (LOS), Wijerathne Ashanika Nidumi, Sri Lanka, as Laureate of Peace and Unity (LOPU), Afe Babalola, CON, OFR, SAN, Nigeria, as Laureate of Development (LOD), Dr. Rahmon Adegoke Adedoyin, Nigeria, as Laureate of Development (LOD), Rotimi Omotayo, Nigeria, as World Icon of Peace (WIP), Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, Nigeria, as Laureate of Security (LOS), Dr. Shahina Kishwer, Canada, as Laureate of Peace (LOP), Pham. Abdulkareem Muhammed Jamiu Asuku, Nigeria, as World Icon of Peace (WIP), Kayode Aderanti, AIG (Rtd.), Nigeria, as World Icon of Peace (WIP), Prof. Babangana Umara Zulum, Nigeria as Laureate of Peace and Security (LOPS), Garad Yusuf Mohamud, Somalia, as World Icon of Peace (WIP), Mohammed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, Somalia President of Somalia as Laureate of Peace and Security (LOPS), Oba (King) Adedokun Abolarin, Orangun of Oke Ila, Nigeria, as Laureate of Development (LOD) and Miss. Oluwatobi Raji, Nigeria, as World Icon of Peace (WIP).

Besides, 14 other personalities were also also selected for the peace laurel.

Janith Prabashwara Perera said that the proposed event is to discuss the best solutions to banditry in the world while the event will also create a platform to present the suggested solutions to all presidents of the countries affected by banditry.

Dr. Pedrito Marrero, the secretary of the award jury, implored the recipients not to relent in promoting culture of peace.

However, Miss. Nikki De Pinna,.publicity secretary of the jury also urges the winners to see the honorary award as a means of encouraging them to gear up their selfless activities in promoting peace wherever they found themselves as the sole motto of the Institute is ; Curbing The Menace.

Yaqeen Qureshi who is the Director General of Media for the Institute said in his statement that the organisation will not relent in promoting culture of peace, enhancing humanitarian services and preserving peoples rights across the world, says a Press release.



















