

Singer Maria dreams of living in people’s heart

The beginning of the journey though was not tougher one for her, specially when her mother's desire was to make her a singer, she had to work hard to reach this position.

So, when Maria was a three-year-old child, her mother enrolled her in Jashore branch of Bangladesh Shishu Academy in the music section. In addition to the music, Maria learned dancing and painting and honed her skill with those also. She also learned singing in kochi konthor Ashor. After that, she got admitted at 'Sur Bitan Sangeet Academy' of Music, in Jashore where she undertook special training on 'Nazrul & classical music'.

She was introduced with Pranab Ghosh who was present as a guest at one of the programmes organized by Sur Bitan, a musical Academy at Jashore. That proved to be a groundbreaking day for her as Pranab Ghosh showed his interest to make an album with her.

"He showed his interest to make an album with me and it was a great opportunity for me to introduce myself as a singer in musical world," Maria said.

In 1999, she got the recognition after being listed as a modern song artist in Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television. Maria is currently performing in the special grade of Bangladesh radio and television. She, first came on the first TV screen through the newcomer's music program.

Her mother and husband are the inspiration for her devotion to music. Samina Chowdhury, Subir Nandi, Asha Bhonsle, Manna De are Maria's Favorite Artists. She is regularly Performing on stage music besides the musical programs on Radio and Television.

In 1999, Maria's first solo album 'Prem er Pathshala' was released. This album was loved by many; it gained a huge popularity. Sangeeta had featured this album and the composer was Late Pronob Ghosh. This album is a variety of folk.

Her second Solo Album 'Dub Satari" featured by G- Series composers was released on May 28, 2011. By the help of a program, 'Dub Satari' was first launched. There were many honorable guests from media like musician Apple Mahmood, Late Abdul Jabbar Khan, actor Abdul Aziz, Sharmili Ahmed, Khairul Alam Shobuj, Toru Mostofa, Rita Banarjee, Solaiman Khoka, and prominent musician Fatema- Tuz- Johora. Besides many print and electronic media was there.

Along with single albums, she also has many mixed albums. Those albums are: Akaash Lina, composer- Bashu Deb Bashu, Priyo Mukh, composer- Shaan, Mutho Akaash, composer- Shaan, Jhum Borshay, composer- Shaan, Lalon Fusion, composer- Borno, Bhalobasho Na, composer- John and Buk er Pakh, composer- Rezwan Sheikh.

Musician Maria has a Youtube channel named 'Mariom Maria' where she daily posts her songs for her fans.

Maria had sung for many movies. Most notable movies are: 'Shortcut Borolokh', 'Baap boro na Shoshur boro', 'Zero theke Top Hero', 'Hero 2', 'Ei tumi shei tumi', 'Arpita' and etc.

She also worked at ETV as a programme producer for 7 years.

As a stage performer, she's one of the qualified ones. She is expert in Bengali songs- folk, modern, Lalon, and she also performed in Urdu, English, and Hindi in the stage. She also has records of performing in foreign countries like USA, Thailand, Malaysia and India.

"Only singer can go deep of people's mind and my dream is to live in the heart of people," Maria said.

In Maria's words, 'In future, I personally want to keep helping those children who are deprived. They are exceptional and I want to keep helping them with all my heart. Now at this present time, I try to keep my music up. I expect to gain more crowds and hope to excite the crowd more and more!'















