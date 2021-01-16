Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Singer Maria dreams of living in people’s heart

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Farhana Naznin

Singer Maria dreams of living in people’s heart

Singer Maria dreams of living in people’s heart

Mariom Bagom, who is well known as Maria has established herself as the promising singer in Bangladesh's music sector. She garnered popularity, particularly for her folk and modern song.
The beginning of the journey though was not tougher one for her, specially when her mother's desire was to make her a singer, she had to work hard to reach this position.
 So, when Maria was a three-year-old child, her mother enrolled her in Jashore branch of Bangladesh Shishu Academy in the music section. In addition to the music, Maria learned dancing and painting and honed her skill with those also. She also learned singing in kochi konthor Ashor. After that, she got admitted at 'Sur Bitan Sangeet Academy' of Music, in Jashore where she undertook special training on 'Nazrul & classical music'.
She was introduced with Pranab Ghosh who was present as a guest at one of the programmes organized by Sur Bitan, a musical Academy at Jashore. That proved to be a groundbreaking day for her as Pranab Ghosh showed his interest to make an album with her.
"He showed his interest to make an album with me and it was a great opportunity for me to introduce myself as a singer in musical world," Maria said.
In 1999, she got the recognition after being listed as a modern song artist in Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television. Maria is currently performing in the special grade of Bangladesh radio and television. She, first came on the first TV screen through the newcomer's music program.
Her mother and husband are the inspiration for her devotion to music. Samina Chowdhury, Subir Nandi, Asha Bhonsle, Manna De are Maria's Favorite Artists. She is regularly Performing on stage music besides the musical programs on Radio and Television.
In 1999, Maria's first solo album  'Prem er Pathshala' was released. This album was loved by many; it gained a huge popularity. Sangeeta had featured this album and the composer was Late Pronob Ghosh. This album is a variety of folk.
Her second Solo Album 'Dub Satari" featured by G- Series composers was released on May 28, 2011. By the help of a program, 'Dub Satari' was first launched. There were many honorable guests from media like musician Apple Mahmood, Late Abdul Jabbar Khan, actor Abdul Aziz, Sharmili Ahmed, Khairul Alam Shobuj, Toru Mostofa, Rita Banarjee, Solaiman Khoka, and prominent musician Fatema- Tuz- Johora. Besides many print and electronic media was there.
Along with single albums, she also has many mixed albums. Those albums are:  Akaash Lina, composer- Bashu Deb Bashu, Priyo Mukh, composer- Shaan, Mutho Akaash, composer- Shaan, Jhum Borshay, composer- Shaan, Lalon Fusion, composer- Borno, Bhalobasho Na, composer- John and Buk er Pakh, composer- Rezwan Sheikh.
 Musician Maria has a Youtube channel named 'Mariom Maria' where she daily posts her songs for her fans.
Maria had sung for many movies. Most notable movies are: 'Shortcut Borolokh', 'Baap boro na Shoshur boro', 'Zero theke Top Hero', 'Hero 2', 'Ei tumi shei tumi', 'Arpita' and etc.
She also worked at ETV as a programme producer for 7 years.
As a stage performer, she's one of the qualified ones. She is expert in Bengali songs- folk, modern, Lalon, and she also performed in Urdu, English, and Hindi in the stage. She also has records of performing in foreign countries like USA, Thailand, Malaysia and India.
"Only singer can go deep of people's mind and my dream is to live in the heart of people," Maria said.
In Maria's words, 'In future, I personally want to keep helping those children who are deprived. They are exceptional and I want to keep helping them with all my heart. Now at this present time, I try to keep my music up. I expect to gain more crowds and hope to excite the crowd more and more!'


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Addressing malnutrition among female workers a pressing need  
Fair of ‘STEPS for Home E-commerce Entrepreneurs’ held
Parents’ role in building a good society
Sumana Naznin wins WIP peace award
Singer Maria dreams of living in people’s heart
Opal out to create positive vibe
Radisson Blu Dhaka awarded for women empowerment
Diet dairy for 2021


Latest News
Biden Twitter account 'starts from zero' with no Trump followers
Bangladesh mourns Indonesia earthquake deaths
England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases
France says pharma giant Sanofi could make rivals’ Covid vaccines
Indian teenage boy forced to have sex change, raped for years
Rooney ends career to become Derby manager
A section of people joining AL to use it as safe shelter: Hasan Mahmud
Taliban kill 9 Afghan security personnel
Factory renovation delays EU's Pfizer vaccine deliveries
Dutch government resigns over child welfare scandal
Most Read News
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
DSEC polls: President candidate dies before election day
Closure of educational institutions extended till Jan 30
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 35
AL leader, nephew hacked in Rajshahi pre-polls violence
Signs: Misread and misinterpreted
Responsible parenting a prequisite for children’s proper education
Fire destroys 500 shanties in Rohingya camp
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
Elderly man killed, three injured in elephant attack
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft