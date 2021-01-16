Military patriotism in children literature



Vagif Kamil Oghlu Aliyev

Motherland is the land of birth and living of a person, a geographical territory, inhabited by the nation, to whom it belongs. Concept of homeland has a broader meaning in the national mentality of the Azerbaijani people.

Patriotism - is the strongest factor of courage, fearlessness, selfless struggle for the protection of native lands, heroism.

Teachers - teaching different subjects in secondary schools and universities of the country, especially literature , permeating the feelings and emotions, feelings of people, must deeply understand this and directly all their capabilities, skills and abilities on this direction in our republic.

Motherland and patriotism, deep love for the Motherland, inspiration for the Motherland, the struggle for the Motherland and the shedding of blood for the defence of the Motherland have been a constant theme in fiction throughout history, loved it and, if necessary, died for her. -Literature found its literary expression in the creativity of our people.

As in all forms of literature, the theme of the sanctity of the homeland has always been in the first place in our literary - speech. National poet Samed Vurgun wrote in his poem " Glory of Word ":

People - without motherland, would walk around unassured...

Grown up in motherland, would walk around... without hesitance.

It needs to create feelings from born and raising on children how to love motherland, how defend it, and live only with these feelings. And our all poets and writers of these years create literary works for future generation with these contents.

It is known, that the power of the literary word is inexhaustible, and in the process of teaching literature to children, teenagers and youth, there is an excellent opportunity to create a military-patriotic education, inspire them to struggle with the enemy, intensify such qualities as deep love and devotion to the Motherland. Just as the subject of military-patriotic education, occupies a special place, teachers take a special role in educating it with special skill and responsibility.

It is a fact, that every literary work is a mirror of life, the creative abilities of a particular story and social conditions, penetrating into the heart and soul of the reader. Through the literary work the author, he promotes the idea, thought, and captures the pulse of life.

When the Nazis invaded Russia in 1941, Azerbaijan people was obliged to fight against Nazis, because they were part of the former USSR. As soon as the war began, our national poet Samed Vurgun wrote a poem that started with the words: and this poem became and memorized as the song of winners .

Let Motherland knows, and hears,

Armed soldier, I'm, from today...

- and this poem became and memorized , as the song of winners .

Half a century has passed from writing; these literary works are more modern, more readable and influential nowadays. In general, there are many such opportunities, for the literature teachers, in our poetry. High school pupils are taught the subject of "preliminary military training," where they are taught combat effectiveness, using of weapons and etc at the secondary schools.

In the process of teaching literature, the teacher's duty is not only to form high moral qualities in students, but also to awaken in them such feelings as fearlessness, courage, deep love for the Motherland, if necessary, to be martyrs for the Motherland. For this there are many opportunities to use not only themes about fights, battles, wars and many other topics.

For teachers - teaching " reading" in primary and " literature " in high classes , there is an opportunity to connect all topics of the program with such qualities as courage, courage, national feeling, national pride.

Even in the exploring of the poem "Child and Ice", written by M.A. Sabir, in order to acquaint children with the secrets of nature, the features of the seasons, to involve them to lessons, school, science with helping these literary parts , we can talk about manner of courage ,that nothing , even the cold weather and ice can't stop children to get knowledge : in winter, the boy is on the way to school, the whole road is covered with ice, the boy fell down and immediately gets up, and says, "soon spring will come, and all the ice will melt and flow to the rivers. " These words have anger and revenge. And saying these words, he means that in spite of everything, he will go to school and will get knowledge. And every teacher must connect every theme with patriotism, it is necessary to approach creatively to the teaching of any subject.

Nowadays, Azerbaijani Children' Literature has been enriched with a number of ideological and literary qualities and entered the stage of its development. Literary works created in recent years, as in other areas, continued its development in a special direction in accordance with the requirements and opportunities of the time, socio-political reforms in society and achieved some significant success. Teachers must constantly work on themselves; regularly deliver to pupils and students children' literature published in periodicals, as well as new books by children' writers.



