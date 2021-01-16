Dot on a fluttering bloom

The room was hollow and cold. Here scattered parade of bugs loiters like lost vagabonds. They die every day and their ghost makes the air of the room heavier.

It wasn't gloomy yet but the rats had already started squeaking in the stagnant room. Hunger in their sound echoed in the damp atmosphere.

The room was just like a cave, a huge compartment of stone with its walls and front gate covered with mossy thickets on the outside where a schizophrenic dog howls only once every day. Inside the huge compartment, a dozen of dimly lit lights radiated pale beam from the wall. Only a single bulb glowed brighter in the centre of the room above a file stacked table.

Mizan came from a shelf and sat down in front of the table with a thick notebook in his hand. He has noted down half of the data. Now it's time to write down their names.

There are a lot of flies today and the stench of cadaver heavier than usual. It's been raining for almost a week now. Somewhere there is a storm circling like a herd of falling kites.

Today no one came to take away the dead bodies of their sons and daughters, father and mother, brother and sister. It happens when it rains. People who experience rain forget those who can't feel it anymore.

But Mizan is used to this damp feeling, buzzing of flies and rotting smells of evaporated times. He attentively wrote the names of the bodies beside the number he noted. He matched the number of corpses with the documents that the police station has sent him.

Every name he writes confirms the death of a man to the whole nation. But no one cares, not even Mizan. It is his duty of everyday life.

There is no hustle, no obscure trading, and no inconspicuous paperwork. Only the redundant melancholy of longing for his family in his village. His dark-skinned wife and his little daughter with braided hair come back to him every now and then. But he learned to endure these persisting poignancies. Still, the obstinate memories exist like an abrasive throbbing in his consciousness. It interrupts his work sometimes.

A frequent caress of marijuana helps him to stay calm. He gets the drug for free from Farid.

There are a lot of bodies whose identity is never confirmed, and there are those whose relatives never show up. The posthumous event takes a different turn in this context. Farid takes those bodies and does something that Mizan doesn't know. He doesn't want to know as long as he is getting free marijuana. He couldn't care less.

But there are some times when even the impeccable comfort of smoke fails to refrain Mizan from recalling the affectionate giggle of Fatema, his daughter.

It is a small face, like an unripe coconut. Her skin is not quite brown but of a totally different color. She always wears two glass bangles on both her hand, a red lace on her braided hair, and occasionally puts on lipstick but she never wears a teep on her forehead because there is a cute little mole between her eyebrows. It's embedded in her skin like a birthmark. She looks very pretty with it.

When Fatema was only one and a few months old a shaman came to their village. Mizan called him and requested him to remove the mole from her daughter's forehead. He didn't want a single mark on his Fatema. The shaman approached to rub something on the mole but before he even touched the girl she cried as if she was just born. After a few moments, the shaman said this mole was the protector of Fatema, it will protect her from ever getting lost. It shouldn't be removed because it's a blessing.

When Mizan left village for the town he kissed the flat little mole on Fatema's forehead and watched her little child staring with the whole sky in her eyes. Mizan can still see that sky every time he takes a long puff of the joint and blows a thick blue cloud of his blunted agony. His pupils dilate with memories.

Voice of a little girl hovers inside Mizan's head.

Only a particular voice of rapturous ripple rings like an ancient nostalgia. The voice was born in a fair with lights of festival, odours of sweets, and balloons of hundred colours.

Fatema had some red balloons in her hand and she was seated on Mizan's lap. The ferries wheel spun, a joyous scream from Fatema, a bunch of balloons flying away from her hand, Mizan laughing with the happiness he never knew existed. He saw his daughter being so happy for the first time, and he was happy too.

He smokes and tries to feel his daughter holding him again and screaming with utmost delight. Loneliness whispers that sound of laughter in his ear and it wrenches his heart with an invisible grasp. Marijuana helps to lighten the grip. Today's supply of weed will arrive at any moment. The names are almost sorted, only a few were left.

When he picks up the next form, he was taken aback. The mention of his village caught his sight, turned it into an air of frost, and sent it down his spine.

A man died as the storm plucked off a tall tree from the ground and bashed it on his head. It happened near the village where Mizan is from. He hastily checks the photo.

He heaves a vague sigh of relief. It's not someone he knows. All of a sudden, it doesn't matter who he was.

He continues writing the data when the sound of shattering tin invaded the silence of the morgue. Farid entered as Mizan opened the gate.

"Mizan Bhai, brought some top class leaves. You will start to feel like lifting up to heaven. If you don't believe me let's try it now, together."

"That won't be necessary," said Mizan as he went back to his table.

Farid coughed and murmured, "I need a child today, there is a deal waiting. Can you do something?"

A moment later he added, "I am in a hurry."

"Okay wait, let me see", Mizan checked the forms but couldn't find profile of any child. He opened a new file and searched there. "There is no child recorded today. But this one is completely blank. Most of the time, the files of the youngest bodies are blank because they are hard to identify. Do you want me to check?"

"Yes, please do. It's okay as long as it is a child."

Mizan checks the number and stands up with disgust. He hates it when Farid indicates to a corpse as "it".

After walking across his familiar labyrinth, he found the compartment mentioned in the form.

He pulled out his mask and hand gloves and wore them before pulling the body out.

The shroud was untied and removed a bit when Mizan saw a coagulated void. When the face was revealed Mizan's vision became blurred.

He met his wife after more than a year.



