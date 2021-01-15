Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Business

IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

In presence of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, IBBL Deputy Managing Director Md Mosharraf Hossain and Royal Tulip Chief Executive Officer A S M Anisul Kabir exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisation at a ceremony held at Islami Bank Tower in Dhaka on Wednesday. IBBL Additional Managing Directors and other officials of both organisations are also present there. Under this agreement, Royal Tulip Cox's Bazar shall offer 50 per cent discount for IBBL Kidmah (Credit) Card holders and 45 per cent for Debit Card holders on its rooms and other applicable services.    photo: Bank


