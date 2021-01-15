MTB elects Md Hedayetullah as new EC Chairman



Md Hedayetullah

Prior to his new role, he was the Chairman of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) and of its three subsidiary companies - MTB Securities Limited, MTB Capital Limited and MTB Exchange (UK) Limited.

Earlier, he had served as the bank's Vice Chairman and Chairman of the MTB Board Executive Committee.

Md. Hedayetullah also serves as the Managing Director of FB Footwear Ltd., Managing Director of Footbed Footwear Ltd, Director of Apex Tannery Ltd. and Director of Apex Property Development Ltd.

He has obtained the B.Sc. (Honours) degree in Leather Technology from the British School of Leather Technology, Northampton, United Kingdom (UK) and M.A. in International Business from Webster University, Regents College in London, UK.









Md Hedayetullah, a Sponsor Director of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) and Chairman of Hedayetullah Securities Ltd., has been elected Chairman of the Board Executive Committee (EC) of MTB, says a press release.Prior to his new role, he was the Chairman of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) and of its three subsidiary companies - MTB Securities Limited, MTB Capital Limited and MTB Exchange (UK) Limited.Earlier, he had served as the bank's Vice Chairman and Chairman of the MTB Board Executive Committee.Md. Hedayetullah also serves as the Managing Director of FB Footwear Ltd., Managing Director of Footbed Footwear Ltd, Director of Apex Tannery Ltd. and Director of Apex Property Development Ltd.He has obtained the B.Sc. (Honours) degree in Leather Technology from the British School of Leather Technology, Northampton, United Kingdom (UK) and M.A. in International Business from Webster University, Regents College in London, UK.