Friday, 15 January, 2021, 1:01 PM
Home Business

ICMAB hold workshop on Cost Audit Workshop

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ICMAB hold workshop on Cost Audit Workshop

ICMAB hold workshop on Cost Audit Workshop

Business Desk Bangladesh is now self reliant and it is not dependent on anyone for anything as none goes hungry, said Textiles and Jute Ministry Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a session on 'Cost Audit in Textile Industry' organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) at the ICMAB auditorium in the city on Tuesday last.
The session was one of a special series workshops organized by ICMAB.
SAFA President and former ICMAB President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain attended the session as the special guest and Indian expert CMA Neeraj D. Joshi was the resource person.
"We have also successfully dealt with the difficult situation in Corona due to the courageous steps of the Hon'ble Prime Minister. All our work is accountable to the people," added Lokman Hossain Mia.
"So we have to be accountable to them through our work. He described the workshop as very timely and called upon the CMA professionals to play a dedicated role for all in the country and the nation through their work."
The special guest urged the Secretary for appropriate assistance to further expand the job opportunities for CMA professionals so that they can play an important role in the national economic development by utilizing professional skills. He also thanked ICA India for its significant contribution to the workshop.
ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akand FCMA highlighted the cost and management accounting profession and its need in various important sectors. On behalf of the Institute, he drew the attention of the chief guest to the development of the national economy by properly enforcing the issue of making cost audit mandatory in all limited companies as per government guidelines.
Mr. ASM Shaykhul Islam FCMA,
ICMAB Council Member and former ICMAB President ASM Shaykhul Islam, now Chairman of the Cost Audit and Professional Consultancy Cell Committee, ICMAB Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid, ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam, ICMAB Vice President  Abu Bakar Siddique also spoke on the occasion.




