Sheltech Brokerage Ltd Chief Executive Officer





ssFlanked by their senior company colleagues, Sheltech Brokerage Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Mesbah Uddin Khan and Guardian Life Insurance Ltd Acting CEO and DMD Md Sheikh Rakibul Karim, displaying a group insurance agreement they have signed on behalf of their respective entities in the city recently. Under the agreement, all the employees of Sheltech Brokerage will enjoy life coverage benefits.