Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Md Mokabbir Hossain and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin flanked by their colleagues, cutting a cake at a corporate deal signing ceremony held at Biman Bangladesh Head Office in the city on Thursday. Under the deal, Biman will receive Bulk SMS services, which will be used for informing its clients about rescheduling flight times, cancellation of flight schedules, information on Covid 19 and other necessary relevant issues.