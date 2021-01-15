Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Business

PepsiCo aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

PepsiCo aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

PepsiCo aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

Jan 14:  PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it aimed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain by 2040, as consumers and investors increasingly call upon big corporations to play their part in the fight against global warming.
The Doritos chips and Tropicana juice maker said it would initially cut greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 75per cent and by 40per cent in areas that are outside its own manufacturing processes and supply chain by 2030.
The food-and-beverage giant generated about 57 million metric tonnes of greenhhouse gas emissions globally in 2019, according to its latest annual sustainability report. Over the next nine years, it hopes to cut those emissions by just under half, or an absolute 26 million metric tonnes.
The Purchase, New York-based company said it would first focus on its agricultural supply system, which contributes to a third of PepsiCo's greenhouse gas emissions, before turning to carbon sequestration.
PepsiCo will accelerate the use of smart irrigation systems, improve soil health and reduce deforestation, its chief sustainability officer, Jim Andrew, said in an interview with Reuters.
Other steps will include the use of renewable energy in its offices, recycled PET bottles for beverages, cutting back on business flights and creating sustainable packaging, the company said.
PepsiCo and rival Coca-Cola, which has set its own target of cutting supply chain emissions by 25per cent by 2030, have emerged as new targets for global activism because of the amount of single-use plastic waste they generate.
Last year tied with 2016 as the world's warmest year on record, rounding off the hottest decade globally, with scientists saying countries and corporations needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions quickly to avoid catastrophic climate change.
"We have to drive systemic change. That is going to require partnerships with customers, suppliers, co-packers ... and sometimes competitors to do all of that," Andrew said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tech show offers transport solutions for Covid-changed world
Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help
AirAsia X shows court creditors’ support for restructuring plan
Vietnam rises as an alternative to China, beating India: EIU
China trade surplus with US widened to $317b in 2020
PayPal first foreign firm in China with full ownership of business
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
MTB elects Md Hedayetullah as new EC Chairman


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft