Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Business

Stimulus helps stocks shrug off impeachment chaos

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, Jan 14: Investors shrugged off US President Donald Trump's record second impeachment and focused instead on reports on Thursday that his replacement, Joe Biden, will lay out a new US $2 trillion stimulus programme later.
Hopes for the supersized package lifted most major stock markets. Japan's Nikkei hit a three-decade peak in Asia [.T] and Europe opened 0.4 per cent higher as traders there ignored the prospect of another Italian government collapse.
In the bond markets there was starting to be signs of selling again.
The yield on 10-year US Treasuries -- the benchmark for global borrowing costs -- rose two basis points to 1.11 per cent as traders contemplated a $2 trillion Biden COVID aid package ramping US debt levels up even further.
European yields were being held in place with the region's stricter COVID lockdowns bolstering bets of more European Central Bank bond buying, but inflation expectation gauges were creeping higher.
Luca Paolini, Chief Strategist at Pictet Asset Management, said an ongoing rise in borrowing rates could unsettle markets if they start to accelerate.
"It could be a bit difficult," he said. "Although I would rather have the Fed (US central bank) hiking rates, bond yields at 4 per cent, growth at 5 per cent rather than everything at zero, because it's more sustainable."
There had been plenty of action overnight in Asia too.
Japan's Nikkei hit its highest level since August 1990 taking its surge since late October to 25 per cent.
Chinese data showed exports there grew more than expected in December - pointing to solid global demand - while machinery orders rose for a second straight month in Japan.
Chinese blue chips eased from a 13-year peak hit on Wednesday as investors took some profits [.SS] though it didn't tell the full story.
The Hong Kong listed shares of Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent and Baidu all rose sharply after sources told Reuters and the Wall Street Journal that plans to extend a US investment ban to the stocks had been scrapped.
Alibaba and Tencent alone are worth over $1.3 trillion and are two of three biggest emerging market stocks in the world, making up more the 10 per cent of the widely-followed MSCI emerging market equity index.
"I think the market is relieved," said Chinese equity portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management Vivian Lin Thurston.
"However, concerns over this risk and therefore volatility of these stocks may continue in the near future until perhaps the new (Biden) administration's China strategy becomes clear."
In commodity markets, oil futures nursed modest losses as fresh surges in coronavirus cases stoke worries about more lockdowns and lower energy demand.
Brent crude futures were down 0.5 per cent at $55.75 a barrel and US crude futures were at $52.70.
Gold, which has suffered as US yields have climbed traded 0.2 per cent lower at $1,840 an ounce - well below a two-month peak of $1,959 hit a week ago. [GOL/]    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tech show offers transport solutions for Covid-changed world
Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help
AirAsia X shows court creditors’ support for restructuring plan
Vietnam rises as an alternative to China, beating India: EIU
China trade surplus with US widened to $317b in 2020
PayPal first foreign firm in China with full ownership of business
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
MTB elects Md Hedayetullah as new EC Chairman


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft