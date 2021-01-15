Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 139.30 points or 2.41 per cent to settle at 5,909.31. Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 76.89 points to finish at 2,236.78 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 21.87 points to close at 1,323.51.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 20.71 billion which was Taka 21.08 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 362 issues traded, 159 ended higher, 133 closed lower and 70 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco dominated the turnover chart followed by BEximco Pharma, Robi, Sumit Power and LHBL.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-gaining 422.90 points to close at 17,219.98 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 259.72 points to close at 10,387.09.

Of the issues traded, 137 advanced, 107 declined and 42 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 2.82 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 83.78 crore. -BSS















