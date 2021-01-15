Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Business

Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 139.30 points or 2.41 per cent to settle at 5,909.31. Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 76.89 points to finish at 2,236.78 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 21.87 points to close at 1,323.51.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 20.71 billion which was Taka 21.08 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 362 issues traded, 159 ended higher, 133 closed lower and 70 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco dominated the turnover chart followed by BEximco Pharma, Robi, Sumit Power and LHBL.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-gaining 422.90 points to close at 17,219.98 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 259.72 points to close at 10,387.09.
Of the issues traded, 137 advanced, 107 declined and 42 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 2.82 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 83.78 crore.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tech show offers transport solutions for Covid-changed world
Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help
AirAsia X shows court creditors’ support for restructuring plan
Vietnam rises as an alternative to China, beating India: EIU
China trade surplus with US widened to $317b in 2020
PayPal first foreign firm in China with full ownership of business
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
MTB elects Md Hedayetullah as new EC Chairman


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft