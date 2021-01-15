Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Business

‘Walton TV exports rose 10 times in 2020 despite Covid-19’

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Despite the raging coronavirus pandemic worldwide in 2020 the country's electronics giant Walton posted 10 times higher exports in 2020 compared to the previous year.
Walton on Thursday celebrated the achievement with an event titled "Highest Television Export in 2020" at Walton Corporate Office in the capital.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the programme virtually as the chief guest while Additional Secretary of Commerce Ministry Hafizur Rahman, Bangladesh Ambassador in Greece Ashud Ahmed, Deputy Ambassador of Denmark Embassy in Dhaka Refika Hayta and Head of Danish Trade Mission Ali Mushtaq Butt were present as special guests.
The programme was also attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Directors Raisa Sigma Hima and Rifah Tasnia Swarna, Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed, Deputy Managing Director Humayun Kabir, International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim, Walton TV's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, WHIL's Executive Director Firoj Alam and Head of Europe Business Engineer Tauseef Al Mahmud.
Meanwhile, German Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz, in an email, congratulated Walton for its tremendous success in exporting televisions amid Covid-19 situation.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government has set a target of exporting $48 billion worth products in 2021, and the Walton is expected to contribute greatly in achieving the target.
Additional Secretary Hafizur Rahman said that Walton is making significant contribution to the national export earnings and also employment generation.
During the coronavirus pandemic last year, he said, Walton made great contribution to increase the country's export earnings, along with meeting the domestic demand.
The expansions of Walton export markets in the world's different regions' countries is the result of supplying quality products at reasonable prices, mentioning it he noted that Walton is bringing name and fame for the country.
Terming Walton's growth at domestic and international market as heyday, WHIL MD Engineer Golam Murshed said, "Along with making significant contribution to the country's economic prosperity, we want to enhance the image of the country by carrying the flag of Bangladesh high across the world's electronics and hi-tech industrial sector."
Along with meeting the local demands, Walton has been exporting television in different countries of the world since 2010. Now, Walton televisions are being exported in more than 35 countries worldwide. In 2020, Walton exported television to Germany, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and other countries which is 10 times more compare to that of 2019.
Now, Walton is the leading television exporting company in Bangladesh, Walton TV's CEO Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said that they are manufacturing television from the very core of designing and updating latest technology into it.


