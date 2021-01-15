Turkey keen to expand trade with BD in textile, jute sectors: Envoy



Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan made this disclosure when he called on textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi at his secretariat here in the city, an official handout said on Wednesday.

The minister in discussion with the Turkish envoy said Bangladesh is diversifying its jute products and adding more quality products to its export list. The country is keen to export more jute goods to Turkey.

Gazi hoped that Turkey would invest in Bangladesh textile and jute sector to mutually benefit by expanding trade and investment.

They also discussed bilateral issues as the global trade and investment outlook is changing in the post-Corona world. Textiles and jute secretary Lokman Hossain Mia was present.







