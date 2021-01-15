Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Business

Vivo launches New Year’s maiden smartphone

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Vivo, the leading global smartphone manufacturer brand, has introduced its first smartphone Y12S of the New Year in the country's market.
Pre-booking for Y125 started yesterday (Thursday) to continue till January 19 next, says a press release.
vivo Y12S has some fantastic features including a 5000mAh strong battery. Users can stream movie up to 16 hours and can play games up to 6 hours with a single charge.
Moreover, vivo has added side-mounted fingerprint technology in this brand new Y12S for which users can unlock Y12S in 0.23 seconds at on-screen mode.
vivo Y12S also has a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display. The smartphone is equipped with a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM; with one camera on the front and two cameras on the back.
vivo Y12S is powered by FunTouch OS 11. In Bangladesh vivo Y12S is available in 2 attractive colors: Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. The smartphone is priced at Tk. 12990.
Earlier, vivo added this side finger print technology in their Y20 smartphone too; but price wasn't low like this phone.
Vivo Bangladesh Managing Director Duke of vivo, said, "The vivo Y series has been welcomed as one of the most popular smartphone line-ups in Bangladesh. The Y Series smartphones have been crafted keeping in mind the day to day needs of the millennial who are always 'On the Go'. Equipped with a mammoth battery, the vivo Y12s sports a bounty of several spectacular features like Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology, Powerful AI Dual Camera and stylish design."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tech show offers transport solutions for Covid-changed world
Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help
AirAsia X shows court creditors’ support for restructuring plan
Vietnam rises as an alternative to China, beating India: EIU
China trade surplus with US widened to $317b in 2020
PayPal first foreign firm in China with full ownership of business
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
MTB elects Md Hedayetullah as new EC Chairman


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft