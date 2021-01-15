Vivo launches New Year’s maiden smartphone

Vivo, the leading global smartphone manufacturer brand, has introduced its first smartphone Y12S of the New Year in the country's market.

Pre-booking for Y125 started yesterday (Thursday) to continue till January 19 next, says a press release.

vivo Y12S has some fantastic features including a 5000mAh strong battery. Users can stream movie up to 16 hours and can play games up to 6 hours with a single charge.

Moreover, vivo has added side-mounted fingerprint technology in this brand new Y12S for which users can unlock Y12S in 0.23 seconds at on-screen mode.

vivo Y12S also has a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display. The smartphone is equipped with a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM; with one camera on the front and two cameras on the back.

vivo Y12S is powered by FunTouch OS 11. In Bangladesh vivo Y12S is available in 2 attractive colors: Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. The smartphone is priced at Tk. 12990.

Earlier, vivo added this side finger print technology in their Y20 smartphone too; but price wasn't low like this phone.

Vivo Bangladesh Managing Director Duke of vivo, said, "The vivo Y series has been welcomed as one of the most popular smartphone line-ups in Bangladesh. The Y Series smartphones have been crafted keeping in mind the day to day needs of the millennial who are always 'On the Go'. Equipped with a mammoth battery, the vivo Y12s sports a bounty of several spectacular features like Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology, Powerful AI Dual Camera and stylish design."



