Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Business

After rice, India is set to turn a major exporter of wheat

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

After rice, India is set to turn a major exporter of wheat as well - thanks to surging international prices from Chinese stockpiling and ultra-low interest rate money increasingly finding its way into agri-commodity markets.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday upped its forecast of Indian wheat exports for 2020-21 (July-June) to 1.8 million tonnes (mt), as against its earlier estimate of one mt. That would be the highest ever in the last six years.
 The trebling of shipments this year is mainly on the back of rising global prices. Wheat future contracts for March delivery at the Chicago Board of Trade exchange are currently at $244.35 per tonne, 18.3% higher than the $206.59 a year ago.
This opens up possibilities for Indian exports to nearby markets, especially Bangladesh that buys mostly from Russia.
With the Russia government levying a 25 euros-per-tonne export tax on wheat effective from February 15 - in response to high domestic prices - Bangladesh "is beginning to shift its purchases towards India", the USDA has noted in its latest world grain trade report.
Bangladesh's total wheat imports are placed at 6.6 mt in 2020-21 and the country, which imported just 80,000 tonnes in 2020, is expected to buy one mt this year.
The beneficiary of it will again be India. "Despite concerns about the availability of shipping containers, which is impacting rice exports from Vietnam and Thailand, India can export to Bangladesh via rail and truck," the report added.
Traders, however, believe that Indian wheat is still not competitive at the government's minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 19,750 per tonne. The export price of wheat bought in Gujarat at that rate - after adding roughly Rs 1,200 towards cost of cleaning, bagging, loading and transport to Kandla or Mundra port - would be Rs 20,950 per tonne.    -The Indian Express


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tech show offers transport solutions for Covid-changed world
Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help
AirAsia X shows court creditors’ support for restructuring plan
Vietnam rises as an alternative to China, beating India: EIU
China trade surplus with US widened to $317b in 2020
PayPal first foreign firm in China with full ownership of business
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
MTB elects Md Hedayetullah as new EC Chairman


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft