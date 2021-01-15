

BB issues emergency internal cyber alert

"Internet services have been temporarily withdrawn from the workstations for ordinary users owing to cyber security," BB said in an internal notice.

If the internet is required for official purpose, the employees have been asked to place a request to the ICT Infrastructure Maintenance and Management Department (IMMD) with the approval of the appropriate authority, as per the notice.

Until January 13, the internet connection outside of the central bank was off, BB officials told The Daily Observer on condition of anonymity.

The drastic step comes after some malicious software programmes were detected in the central bank server when new antivirus software was installed, they said.

The latest incident blows wide open the central bank's assertions that it had enhanced the security of its IT infrastructure following the $101 million heist from its accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016.

After the heist, experts had detected the existence of malware in the BB's Swift-RTGS system through a band of hackers made their way. The BB could not be reached for comment.







