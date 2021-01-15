Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Home Back Page

Writ filed for treating male rape as offence

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking its directives on the government to amend the relevant section of the Bangladesh Penal Code to treat rape of males as offence.
In the petition they prayed to the HC to issue its directives on the government to amend the section 375 of Bangladesh Penal Code incorporating the word 'person' in place of the word 'woman' in the section. Three persons Dr Soumen Bhowmick, a social worker, Tasmia Nuhaiya Ahmed, Supreme Court lawyer, and Dr Masum Billah, director of human rights organization 'Empowerment through Law of the Common People', collectively filed the petition as a public interest litigation.
The petitioners also prayed to the HC to ask the Law Ministry to form a committee comprising lawyers and civil society members to submit a report on the progress of amending Section 375 of the Penal Code to the court every month. Tapas Kanti Baul, lawyer of the petitioners told the journalist that under section 375 of the Penal Code, only if a woman is sexually assaulted by a man it is treated as rape.
'Under the section, the female victims can seek justice for the offence, but there is no provision in the section for treating the violation of males as an offence.'



