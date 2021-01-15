Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar direct train service starts next year

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Thursday said the direct train communication to Cox's Bazar from the capital will be introduced by December 2022.

"The construction works of installing rail tracks from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be completed by this time. Hopefully the project will be completed on June 2022 as per the stipulated time frame. But we keep six more months for introduction of direct train service," he said this while laying foundation stone of Iconic Railway Station at Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

People will travel through direct train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar by next year, he also said.

The government has undertaken 10 mega projects which are now going on full swing. The construction of new rail tracks from Dohazari to Cox'bazar to Gundum is one of them, he added.

The Minister further said the Iconic Railway station will be facilitated with international standard. The cost of construction the station estimated at Tk 215 crore, he added.

Sujan said the work of this project estimated Tk 18,034 crore is nearing completion. The stations on the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway line will be eye-catching and aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the government has taken initiative to build 102 km long rail line from Dohazari of Chattogram to Cox's Bazar via Ramu and another 28.75 km from Cox's Bazar to Ghumdhum border for a direct rail link with the capital Dhaka and tourist city Cox's Bazar. The government approved the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the project on July 6, 2010, for the construction of the new railway. On 19 July 2020, the revised DPP of the project was approved.

At that time, the implementation period of the project was fixed from July 2010 to June 2022.

On April 3, 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the construction of Dohazari-Ramu-Cox's Bazar and Ramu-Ghumdhum single line dual gauge railway line at Chowdhurypara in Jhilangja mouzar of Cox's Bazar. But the project has been stalled for several years due to financial constraints. When the ADB came forward with the funding, the loan agreement was signed with them the government on June 21, 2017.

There will be eight stations from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar. These are Dohazari, Lohagara, Harbang, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Islamabad, Ramu, and Cox's Bazar. The junction will be at Ramu.





