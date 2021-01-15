Slain councillor candidate's body found

Jhenidah, Jan 14: Police recovered the body of councillor candidate Alamgir Khan Babu, of Ward-8 under Jhenidah's Shailakupa upazila, hours after the brother of the rival candidate was hacked to death on Wednesday night.

Jahangir Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Shailakupa Police Station, Alamgir's body was recovered around 1:45am from Debtala Ghat area near Kumar river, the OC said.

He was in hiding since being accused of the murder of Liakat Hossain Boltu, younger brother of rival candidate Shawkat Hossain in the Shailakupa Municipal polls, on Wednesday, the OC also said. Boltu was the acting general secretary of Umedpur Union unit AL.

After three hours of the incident, police recovered the body of Alamgir Hossain Khan Babu, rival candidate of Shawkat Hossain, from a river.

Superintendent of Jhenidah police Muntasirul Islam said a clash took place between supporters of councillor candidates Shawkat Hossain and Alamgir Hossain at Kabirpur area around 8:00pm over election campaign, leaving Boltu and five others injured.

They were rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared Boltu dead at 10:00pm.

Meanwhile, inhabitants of the area found the floating body of Babu in the river Kumar, three hours after the clash took place and informed police. Police sent the body to Sadar Hospital morgue.





