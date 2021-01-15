Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Back Page

BRRI evolves 16 varieties of rice

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) has evolved five more zinc-fortified and 11 premium quality new rice varieties using modern bio-fortification and GM (Genetically Modified) methods. Of the new varieties, BRRI Dhan-100 has already been submitted for approval of the National Seed Board after getting clearance from the technical committee.
Director General Dr Shahjahan Kabir disclosed this while speaking at a workshop on annual research in 2019-20 held at BRRI auditorium in Gazipur.
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque attended the programme as chief guest while State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Rasel and Agriculture Secretary Mesbahul Islam joined as special guest.
Gazipur City Mayor Jahangir Alam, Agriculture Ministry Additional Secretary Kamala Ranjan Das, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation Chairman Sayedul Islam, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council Executive Chairman Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Department of Agriculture Extension Director General Md Asadullah, Bangladesh Agriculture University Professor Emeritus Dr Abdus Sattar Mondal, Agriculture Research Institute's Director General Najirul Islam, International Rice Research Institute Bangladesh Representative Homnath Bhandari, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Country Representative Robert D Simpson and BRRI Director Krishnapada Halder also spoke at the programme.
In his speech, Dr Abdur Razzque urged the agriculture researchers to innovate more new varieties of rice to double its production considering its increasing demand for the country's increasing population.
"Every year, around 22 to 23 lakh population is increasing in the country. But, arable land is not increasing, instead it is decreasing. In this situation, scientists must work hard to innovate new varieties, so that rice production can be doubled to meet the increasing demand," he added.
He also urged to ensure nutrition for the people in the newly-evolved varieties.
Dr Shahjahan Kabir informed that the BRRI has already evolved 105 varieties of rice and 250 farmer-friendly agriculture technologies till date. Of those, 54 varieties of rice and 200 agriculture technologies were generated during the tenure of the present government.
Of the varieties of rice so far evolved by the BRRI, 12 are saline-tolerant, three are draught tolerant, four are water tolerant and four varieties are winter tolerant.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ filed for treating male rape as offence
Climate change worsens child malnutrition: Study
Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar direct train service starts next year
Slain councillor candidate's body found
BRRI evolves 16 varieties of rice
NGOs to be able to vaccinate conditionally
Hand over girl with newborn to her husband
North South has more students than other pvt universities


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft