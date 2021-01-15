BRRI evolves 16 varieties of rice

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) has evolved five more zinc-fortified and 11 premium quality new rice varieties using modern bio-fortification and GM (Genetically Modified) methods. Of the new varieties, BRRI Dhan-100 has already been submitted for approval of the National Seed Board after getting clearance from the technical committee.

Director General Dr Shahjahan Kabir disclosed this while speaking at a workshop on annual research in 2019-20 held at BRRI auditorium in Gazipur.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque attended the programme as chief guest while State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Rasel and Agriculture Secretary Mesbahul Islam joined as special guest.

Gazipur City Mayor Jahangir Alam, Agriculture Ministry Additional Secretary Kamala Ranjan Das, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation Chairman Sayedul Islam, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council Executive Chairman Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Department of Agriculture Extension Director General Md Asadullah, Bangladesh Agriculture University Professor Emeritus Dr Abdus Sattar Mondal, Agriculture Research Institute's Director General Najirul Islam, International Rice Research Institute Bangladesh Representative Homnath Bhandari, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Country Representative Robert D Simpson and BRRI Director Krishnapada Halder also spoke at the programme.

In his speech, Dr Abdur Razzque urged the agriculture researchers to innovate more new varieties of rice to double its production considering its increasing demand for the country's increasing population.

"Every year, around 22 to 23 lakh population is increasing in the country. But, arable land is not increasing, instead it is decreasing. In this situation, scientists must work hard to innovate new varieties, so that rice production can be doubled to meet the increasing demand," he added.

He also urged to ensure nutrition for the people in the newly-evolved varieties.

Dr Shahjahan Kabir informed that the BRRI has already evolved 105 varieties of rice and 250 farmer-friendly agriculture technologies till date. Of those, 54 varieties of rice and 200 agriculture technologies were generated during the tenure of the present government.

Of the varieties of rice so far evolved by the BRRI, 12 are saline-tolerant, three are draught tolerant, four are water tolerant and four varieties are winter tolerant.










