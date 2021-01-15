NGOs to be able to vaccinate conditionally

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said with the start of the official vaccination programme in the country, non-governmental organizations will also be able to vaccinate conditionally.

"That is why a policy is being formulated on the import of vaccines and how to implement it," he said at a meeting at the Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, called Covishield, will arrive in the country by January 21 and 25 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Director General of DGHS, Prof Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said on January 11 that the national immunization programme will start from the first week of February.

Responding to a question, the Health Minister said, "Everything will be in the policy. How they will vaccinate, how they will keep accounts, at what price-these issues will be fixed. It will also be decided through which hospital, through which diagnostic centre can the vaccine be administered."

"The government has the capacity to keep at least 14 to 15 crore doses of the vaccine in the country. Therefore, if 4 to 5 crore vaccines arrive in the country, there will be no problem in applying them properly.

Mentioning that the government is fully prepared to carry out the vaccination, the Health Minister said, "The vaccine will be given from the government hospitals."

Arrangements have been made to keep about 425,000 doses of the vaccines in the cold storage at every district level hospital. In addition, each hospital has 5 to 10 ice freezers, where at least 71,000 doses of the vaccines can be stored. Initially, 7,344 teams across the country have been prepared for the vaccination programme. Each team will have six health workers.

About 42,000 health workers are being trained to administer the vaccine. Zahid Maleque also mentioned that an app related to vaccination is in the final stages of development by the Ministry of ICT.

Zahid Maleque said, "The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) will strictly monitor the situation to ensure that there are no irregularities in the delivery of vaccines. Regular vaccine bulletin will be broadcast as people can get the information on the vaccination."

Health Education and Family Welfare secretary M Ali Nur, Director General of DGHS Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and others were present at the programme.



