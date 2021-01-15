Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:59 PM
Home Back Page

HC To Chandpur Court

Hand over girl with newborn to her husband

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the Chandpur Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman (Women and Children Repression Prevention) Tribunal to hand over a girl with a two-and-a-half-month-old child to her husband. The child was born on October 27 last year at the Gazipur Child Development Center.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing on the issue.
Lawyer Sheikh Ali Ahmed Khokon moved the petition along with lawyer Md Tareque Aziz and Sazal Ahmed while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the state. Lawyer Ali Ahmed Khokon told journalist that Segufta Yasmin Mehzabin , a resident of Pratappur at Hajiganj in Chandpur, ran away from her home and married to Kamal Majumder on February 18 in 2019.
On December 7, the girl's mother filed a case of abduction and rape under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Hajiganj Police Station.
The girl and boy were arrested in the case and produced before the tribunal, lawyer Khokon said. Her mother submitted a petition to the court to take the girl into her custody, but as the girl didn't agree to this, the court sent her to the Gazipur Child Development Center. Later, her husband Kamal Majumder filed a petition with the HC seeking his bail. On October 20, the HC granted bail to Kamal Majumder. Seven days later a baby was born at the Gazipur Child Development Center.


