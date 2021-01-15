Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:59 PM
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Sports

BFF launches jersey design contest

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Sports Reporter

The highest authority of local football Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) just launched a 'Jersey Design Contest' and asked the designers to submit their designs for the jerseys of national football team.
The best selected jersey will be worn by the booters of the national team in home and away matches and the best designer will be awarded as well.
As per the criteria of BFF, the jersey should contain green and red as major colour with combination of white while the custodian's jersey may have any colour.
The two jersey designs will have to be submitted by email in adobe illustrator and JPG format to the email address: [email protected] within or before 25 January 2021. The designers were asked to tag along their CV and a copy of photo ID as well.
The winner of the contest will be awarded with Taka 25,000 as cash prize as well as a blazer of the federation, a Certificate of Appreciation, dinner with the national team and two VIP tickets of Final of Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2021.


