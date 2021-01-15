West Indies seeking consistency to upset 'favourite' Bangladesh

Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

West Indies one-day format skipper Jason Mohammed pinned high hopes on his team, stating that they are seeking consistency in a bid to win the three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh.
Even though they came up with a depleted team following the first choice players' decision to pull out of the tour due to Covid-19 fear or personal reasons, Jason Mohammed simply didn't want to give up his hopes.
Jason, a player experienced with 34 ODIs, was announced captain of the ODI team after regular skipper Keiron Pollard withdrew his name from the tour.
"The target is of course to win the series, to play consistent cricket and in doing so achieve the result that we are aspiring," Mohammed said to Cricket West Indies Media on Thursday after his side completed their first practice session in Bangladesh.
The Caribbean side though was scheduled to start practice on Friday after their second Covid-19 test, they got special permission to start their training following their three-day isolation.
The 34-year old Mohammed said it is nice to have some fresh air and practice after a three-day isolation which was tougher one.
"Three days in isolation was really tough but it feels good now to come out to have some fresh air and finally start the practice," he added.
But he knew well the challenge will be a different ball game when his side will start the series.
Nonetheless, the ODI captain said he is looking forward to taking on the challenge posed by the hosts, who are a very good team at home.
"They are good, they play white ball cricket really well and moreover they are at home, so definitely it will be seriously challenging but as a group we are just looking forward to taking the challenge," he remarked.
Jason Mohammed however reminded his team that they would have to do well in all three departments if they really want to push Bangladesh hard.
"It is important to do well in all three areas-batting, bowling and fielding. But first we have to be consistent as much as it is possible. We have to execute our plan well in all three areas," he said.
West Indies will play an inter-squad one-day practice game ahead of the three-match ODI series, starting on January 20.     -BSS


