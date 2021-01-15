Ansar clinch National Men's Handball title

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party were declared as winners' in the final match of EXIM Bank 30th National Men's Handball Championship after Bangladesh Police Handball Club reluctant to continue the play following a decision made by referee's in the match held today at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium here.

When the match's score line was equal by 22-22 goals, the players of the Bangladesh Police handball club left the field in the 10th minute of the second half, following a decision of referee, who, after waiting for stipulated time, declared Ansar as winners' of the championship as per the bylaws.

Below of the Ansar team was named the best player of the match while Emu of Chapainawabganj District Sports Association (DSA) was adjudged the best goalkeeper award of the meet.

Meanwhile, Chapainawabganj DSA finished third place in the championship defeating Kushtia DSA by 35-33 goals in the place-deciding encounter also held at the same venue.

The winners' lead the first half by 17-13 goals.

In the day's match, Rinku was the highest scorer with 16 goals while Mamun, Sojibur and Jabir netted six goals each for the losers.

Bangladesh Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs sub committee's chairman Mozaffar Hossain Poltu was the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony and handed over the prizes while EXIM Bank Limited senior assistant vice president and head of corporate affairs and branding division Sajib Chaterjee was present as the special guest.

Earlier, on way to the final, Bangladesh Police Handball Club beat Kushtia District Sports Association (DSA) by 48-24 goals after leading the first half by 22-13 goals in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Chapainawabganj DSA by 56-23 goals after dominating the first half by 23-10 goals in the second semis.

Sponsored by EXIM Bank and organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation, the championship was organised to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the participation of sixteen teams.







