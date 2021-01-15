Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Sports

Hasan Mahmud shines in Tigers' first warm-up game

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Hasan Mahmud shines in Tigers' first warm-up game

Hasan Mahmud shines in Tigers' first warm-up game

Young pacer Hasan Mahmud starred in Bangladesh national cricket team's first warm-up one-day game on Thursday at the BKSP ground by claiming 4-21 in a gem of pace bowling for his side Mahmudullah XI's facile five-wicket win over Tamim XI.
The players who were called up in the preliminary squad for the home series against West Indies were split into two groups-led by Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal-to play the game.
The performance however brightened Hasan Mahmud's chance to make a ODI debut after his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in last March.
Apart from Hasan Mahmud, captain Mahmudullah also dazzled but unfortunately the other stars like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim who are the vital cog of the team couldn't show any worthy performance.
Being sent to bat first, Tamim XI were bowled out for just 161 runs in 37.2 overs in a 40-over-affair game.
Afif Hossain was the top-scorer for the side with 32 ball-35, which featured one four and three sixes. Captain Tamim Iqbal was the second-highest run-getter with 28 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto made 27. Soumya Sarkar was the other contributor with 24.
21-year old Hasan Mahmud's four-for was complemented by another youngster Shoriful Islam's 2-27 and senior pace Al-Amin Hossain's 2-32.
Opener Naim Sheikh gave Mahmudullah XI a good start even though he lost his fellow opener Yasir Ali for just 3. Naim scored 43 off 52 with seven fours before Saifuddin claimed his scalp.
Mushfiqur Rahim started well but couldn't make it count as he was dismissed for 28. Mahmudullah however remained unfazed by the tumbling of wickets around him as he led the side to the victory, hitting an unbeaten 64 ball-51 with four fours.
Thanks to the captain's knock, Mahmudullah XI reached the winning target of 162 in 36.5 overs, losing five wickets.
Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan picked up one wicket apiece.
Brief Score:
Tamim XI 161 all out in 37.2 overs (Afif 35, Tamim 28, Nazmul Shanto 27; Hasan Mahmud 4-21, Shoriful 2-27, Al-Amin 2-32)
Mahmudullah XI 162-5 in 36.5 overs (Mahmudullah 51 not out, Naim Sheikh 43, Mushfiqur 28; Mahedi Hasan 1-16, Nasum 1-29, Saifuddin 1-29, Mustafizur 1-38)
Result: Mahmudullah XI wins
by 5 wickets.    - BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca reach Spanish Super Cup final
Ronaldo v Lukaku as title-chasing Juventus, Inter clash
Bess five-for gives England opening day honours in Galle
BFF launches jersey design contest
West Indies seeking consistency to upset 'favourite' Bangladesh
Ansar clinch National Men's Handball title
Hasan Mahmud shines in Tigers' first warm-up game
Mahmudullah pleased with bowlers performance in first warm-up game


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft