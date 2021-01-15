

Hasan Mahmud shines in Tigers' first warm-up game

The players who were called up in the preliminary squad for the home series against West Indies were split into two groups-led by Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal-to play the game.

The performance however brightened Hasan Mahmud's chance to make a ODI debut after his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in last March.

Apart from Hasan Mahmud, captain Mahmudullah also dazzled but unfortunately the other stars like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim who are the vital cog of the team couldn't show any worthy performance.

Being sent to bat first, Tamim XI were bowled out for just 161 runs in 37.2 overs in a 40-over-affair game.

Afif Hossain was the top-scorer for the side with 32 ball-35, which featured one four and three sixes. Captain Tamim Iqbal was the second-highest run-getter with 28 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto made 27. Soumya Sarkar was the other contributor with 24.

21-year old Hasan Mahmud's four-for was complemented by another youngster Shoriful Islam's 2-27 and senior pace Al-Amin Hossain's 2-32.

Opener Naim Sheikh gave Mahmudullah XI a good start even though he lost his fellow opener Yasir Ali for just 3. Naim scored 43 off 52 with seven fours before Saifuddin claimed his scalp.

Mushfiqur Rahim started well but couldn't make it count as he was dismissed for 28. Mahmudullah however remained unfazed by the tumbling of wickets around him as he led the side to the victory, hitting an unbeaten 64 ball-51 with four fours.

Thanks to the captain's knock, Mahmudullah XI reached the winning target of 162 in 36.5 overs, losing five wickets.

Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan picked up one wicket apiece.

Brief Score:

Tamim XI 161 all out in 37.2 overs (Afif 35, Tamim 28, Nazmul Shanto 27; Hasan Mahmud 4-21, Shoriful 2-27, Al-Amin 2-32)

Mahmudullah XI 162-5 in 36.5 overs (Mahmudullah 51 not out, Naim Sheikh 43, Mushfiqur 28; Mahedi Hasan 1-16, Nasum 1-29, Saifuddin 1-29, Mustafizur 1-38)

Result: Mahmudullah XI wins

by 5 wickets. - BSS





Young pacer Hasan Mahmud starred in Bangladesh national cricket team's first warm-up one-day game on Thursday at the BKSP ground by claiming 4-21 in a gem of pace bowling for his side Mahmudullah XI's facile five-wicket win over Tamim XI.The players who were called up in the preliminary squad for the home series against West Indies were split into two groups-led by Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal-to play the game.The performance however brightened Hasan Mahmud's chance to make a ODI debut after his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in last March.Apart from Hasan Mahmud, captain Mahmudullah also dazzled but unfortunately the other stars like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim who are the vital cog of the team couldn't show any worthy performance.Being sent to bat first, Tamim XI were bowled out for just 161 runs in 37.2 overs in a 40-over-affair game.Afif Hossain was the top-scorer for the side with 32 ball-35, which featured one four and three sixes. Captain Tamim Iqbal was the second-highest run-getter with 28 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto made 27. Soumya Sarkar was the other contributor with 24.21-year old Hasan Mahmud's four-for was complemented by another youngster Shoriful Islam's 2-27 and senior pace Al-Amin Hossain's 2-32.Opener Naim Sheikh gave Mahmudullah XI a good start even though he lost his fellow opener Yasir Ali for just 3. Naim scored 43 off 52 with seven fours before Saifuddin claimed his scalp.Mushfiqur Rahim started well but couldn't make it count as he was dismissed for 28. Mahmudullah however remained unfazed by the tumbling of wickets around him as he led the side to the victory, hitting an unbeaten 64 ball-51 with four fours.Thanks to the captain's knock, Mahmudullah XI reached the winning target of 162 in 36.5 overs, losing five wickets.Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan picked up one wicket apiece.Brief Score:Tamim XI 161 all out in 37.2 overs (Afif 35, Tamim 28, Nazmul Shanto 27; Hasan Mahmud 4-21, Shoriful 2-27, Al-Amin 2-32)Mahmudullah XI 162-5 in 36.5 overs (Mahmudullah 51 not out, Naim Sheikh 43, Mushfiqur 28; Mahedi Hasan 1-16, Nasum 1-29, Saifuddin 1-29, Mustafizur 1-38)Result: Mahmudullah XI winsby 5 wickets. - BSS