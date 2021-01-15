Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:58 PM
Home Sports

Mahmudullah pleased with bowlers performance in first warm-up game

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Bangladesh senior cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad termed the first practice game as a good one for them, stating that the things are going as planned.
The players who were called up in the preliminary squad for the home series against West Indies were split into two groups-led by Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal-to play the game in which Mahmudullah's side beat Tamim's side by five wickets.
Mahmudullah himself led the side's victory with an unbeaten 51 but it was young pacer Hasan Mahmu who hogged the limelight with his tremendous performance that saw him claim 4-21 to demolish Tamim XI.
Mahmudullah said overall the performance of the bowlers were good as the pitch assisted them to some extent.
"It was a bowlers game as there was some movement and swing early on. The bowlers utilized it well," he said after the first practice game at BKSP today.
"Bowlers from both teams did well. As I said earlier there was some movement and swing early which the bowlers cashed in."
Mahmudullah also was pleased with his performance, saying that he wants to keep up that spree.
"The wicket was not an easy one at first half of the game, so batsmen who batted in the first innings struggled but it got easier in the second half. Still the bowlers bowled well and I had a good innings. I want to keep that up," he remarked.
The frustrating incident was Shakib Al Hasan's yet another failure as he is yet to get back to his groove after his ICC-imposed ban was lifted.
But Mahmudullah termed Shakib unlucky because of the manner in which he was trapped and ran out.
"He was a bit unfortunate because the ball hit the stump after being hit by a player's body. He is unlucky but hopefully he will be back in form," he informed.
Mahmudullah however said they hoped that they would win the series against West Indies, starting with a three-match ODI series with the first ODI on January 20.
"The preparation is good. Hopefully we'll play well and win the series," he concluded.     -BSS


