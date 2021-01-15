

Beximco named Bangladesh team sponsor for West Indies series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news through a release on Thursday.

"Beximco is one of the most prominent brands in the country and is also renowned globally," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said.

"It has a proud and long tradition of partnering and supporting the BCB and Bangladesh cricket. We are very pleased to declare Beximco as the National Team Sponsor," he added.

Satellite service provider Akash DTH was earlier the national team sponsor for the home series against Zimbabwe, which was Bangladesh's last International series before the Covid-19 outbreak.

A by-product of Beximco Group, Akash DTH (Direct To Home), was also the title sponsor of the special edition of the-Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20, which was dedicated to mark the birth centenary of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Akash became the sponsor after Bangladesh team's two-year contract with Unilever as their sponsor came to an end on January 31, 2020.

Since then the BCB didn't strike any long term deal with anybody else for the team's sponsor, rather they are so far going series by series sponsor. -BSS







