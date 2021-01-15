Coach Day returns to Dhaka

Enjoying a vacation of around 38 days, Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie had returned Dhaka on Thursday. The British directly went to his country after the joint qualification match for FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup played on the fourth of December in Qatar.

Returning in Dhaka, the coach said that he would be placed in a 14-day mandatory quarantine and afterwards he would be able to observe performances of the local booters in the league matches. From there he will pick booters for the national team.

He said, "We will be starting camp for national team in February. We have three matches of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers left and we will have to be prepared for those."

Bangladesh will play the remaining qualifying matches in March and June.





