Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Dhaka Abahani sweats over to beat Police FC 1-0

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

Dhaka Abahani, the most successful team of the professional league, had sweat over to beat Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 match in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League on Thursday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. The traditional sky blue jerseys managed to begin the league with a win although the win was not ease earned. The defensive Police team made it almost impossible for the Abahani boys to score until Haiti striker Kervens Fils Belfort succeeded to penetrate their defence line in the 86th minute and netted the match winning goal.
The sky blue outfits were eliminated from the semis of the lately finished Federation Cup. After failing to do well in the season opening event, it is not unusual to expect the powerful team from Dhaka would like to begin and do well in the top tier league. But struggling against Lankan coach Pakir Ali's Police team indicated that they would need more to do in the coming matches. All knows that the league is a long voyage and it will take the best efforts to stay top on the table.
Dhaka Abahani is still the most successful team of BPL after the professional league was initiated in 2007. The club clinched six champion trophies and two runner-up trophies.
Now, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Brothers Union will begin their league journey engaging in the third match of the league on Friday at 8:00 pm. Instead of afternoon, the match is scheduled for the night due to an Athletics event to be held at the same venue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca reach Spanish Super Cup final
Ronaldo v Lukaku as title-chasing Juventus, Inter clash
Bess five-for gives England opening day honours in Galle
BFF launches jersey design contest
West Indies seeking consistency to upset 'favourite' Bangladesh
Ansar clinch National Men's Handball title
Hasan Mahmud shines in Tigers' first warm-up game
Mahmudullah pleased with bowlers performance in first warm-up game


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft