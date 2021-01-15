Dhaka Abahani sweats over to beat Police FC 1-0

Dhaka Abahani, the most successful team of the professional league, had sweat over to beat Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 match in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League on Thursday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. The traditional sky blue jerseys managed to begin the league with a win although the win was not ease earned. The defensive Police team made it almost impossible for the Abahani boys to score until Haiti striker Kervens Fils Belfort succeeded to penetrate their defence line in the 86th minute and netted the match winning goal.

The sky blue outfits were eliminated from the semis of the lately finished Federation Cup. After failing to do well in the season opening event, it is not unusual to expect the powerful team from Dhaka would like to begin and do well in the top tier league. But struggling against Lankan coach Pakir Ali's Police team indicated that they would need more to do in the coming matches. All knows that the league is a long voyage and it will take the best efforts to stay top on the table.

Dhaka Abahani is still the most successful team of BPL after the professional league was initiated in 2007. The club clinched six champion trophies and two runner-up trophies.

Now, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Brothers Union will begin their league journey engaging in the third match of the league on Friday at 8:00 pm. Instead of afternoon, the match is scheduled for the night due to an Athletics event to be held at the same venue.







