Different organizations including Muniria Juba Tabligue Committee Bangladesh, giving 13 motorcycles to Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) North Division in front of the Panchlaish Police Station on Thursday to respond quickly to 999 calls and gearup bit policing activities. CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir attended the event as the chief guest. photo: observer