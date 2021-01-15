Tributes to Selim Al Deen





Drama and Dramatics Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU) brings out a procession on the campus on Thursday, marking the 13th death anniversary of Prof Selim Al-Deen, an eminent playwright and founder chairman of JU Drama and Dramatics Department. photo: observer

In observance of the day, director of JU Teacher - Student Center (TSC) Prof. Dr. Alamgir Kabir on behalf of JU vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Farzana Islam and chairman of JU Drama and Dramatics department Dr. Soma Momtaz placed floral wreaths at the grave of Selim Al Deen.

Later, Drama and Dramatics department of the university brought out a rally from the 'Amor Ekushey' premises around 12.30 pm.

After parading main streets of the campus, the rally ended in front of the grave of Selim Al-Deen. Floral wreaths were placed on the grave by the teachers and students of the department.

Later, noted playwright Nasir Uddin Yousuf Bachcho, JU Drama and Dramatics department, Bangladesh Gram Theater, Dhaka Theater, Selim Al Deen Foundation, Arshinagar Theater, Shawapnadal Dhaka, Combine Cultural Alliance, Jahangirnagar Theater, Puppet Theater Research Center, Kalma Theater, Shaheed Titu Theatre and Selim Al Deen Memorial Society placed floral wreaths at the grave of Selim Al Deen beside the central mosque of the campus.

Besides, JU Drama and Dramatics department organized daylong seminar, virtual discussion and staged a drama to mark Selim Al Deen's death anniversary.

Born on August 18, 1949 in Feni, Selim Al-Deen joined the Bangla Department of Jahangirnagar University as a lecturer in 1974. In 1986, he founded the Drama and Dramatics department and served the department as its founding chairman. He died on January 14, 2008.









