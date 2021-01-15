Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away      
Home News

13th Death Anniversary

Tributes to Selim Al Deen

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
JU Correspondent


Drama and Dramatics Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU) brings out a procession on the campus on Thursday, marking the 13th death anniversary of Prof Selim Al-Deen, an eminent playwright and founder chairman of JU Drama and Dramatics Department. photo: observer

Drama and Dramatics Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU) brings out a procession on the campus on Thursday, marking the 13th death anniversary of Prof Selim Al-Deen, an eminent playwright and founder chairman of JU Drama and Dramatics Department. photo: observer

The 13th death anniversary of Professor Selim Al-Deen, an eminent playwright and founder chairman of the Department of Drama and Dramatics of Jahangirnagar University (JU), was observed on the campus on Thursday.
In observance of the day, director of JU Teacher - Student Center (TSC) Prof. Dr. Alamgir Kabir on behalf of JU vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Farzana Islam and chairman of JU Drama and Dramatics department Dr. Soma Momtaz placed floral wreaths at the grave of Selim Al Deen.
Later, Drama and Dramatics department of the university brought out a rally from the 'Amor Ekushey' premises around 12.30 pm.
After parading main streets of the campus, the rally ended in front of the grave of Selim Al-Deen. Floral wreaths were placed on the grave by the teachers and students of the department.
Later, noted playwright Nasir Uddin Yousuf Bachcho, JU Drama and Dramatics department, Bangladesh Gram Theater, Dhaka Theater, Selim Al Deen Foundation, Arshinagar Theater, Shawapnadal Dhaka, Combine Cultural Alliance, Jahangirnagar Theater, Puppet Theater Research Center, Kalma Theater, Shaheed Titu Theatre and Selim Al Deen Memorial Society placed floral wreaths at the grave of Selim Al Deen beside the central mosque of the campus.
Besides, JU Drama and Dramatics department organized daylong seminar, virtual discussion and staged a drama to mark Selim Al Deen's death anniversary.
Born on August 18, 1949 in Feni, Selim Al-Deen joined the Bangla Department of Jahangirnagar University as a lecturer in 1974. In 1986, he founded the Drama and Dramatics department and served the department as its founding chairman. He died on January 14, 2008.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Different organizations including Muniria Juba Tabligue Committee Bangladesh
Tributes to Selim Al Deen
C-19 infection rate remains below 10pc in Rangpur division
RAB distributes edn assistance among disabled students
DMP arrests 51for selling, consuming drugs
Daily infection rate continues to decline in Chattogram
Bangiya Sahitya Sangskriti Sangsad formed the "Sangeet Shilpi Feroza Begum Shakha" in Dhaka
1,056 landless to get house in Naogaon


Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft