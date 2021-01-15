C-19 infection rate remains below 10pc in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Jan 14: The daily coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate continued to decline consistently and remained below the 10 percent mark during the last more than three consecutive weeks in Rangpur division.

"Only 19 people were found infected after testing 276 samples at two laboratories at the daily infection rate of 6.88 percent in the division on Wednesday," said Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui.

Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 6.65 percent on Tuesday, 3.49 percent on Monday, 7.79 percent on Sunday, 5.20 percent on Saturday, 8.16 percent on Friday and 6.81 percent on Thursday on Wednesday last in the division.

Since the beginning, a total of 98,871 collected samples of suspected patients of Rangpur division were tested till Wednesday, and of them, 15,577 people were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 15.75 percent.

"The district-wise break up of the total 15,577 patients stands at 3,969 in Rangpur, 779 in Panchagarh, 1,317 in Nilphamari, 959 in Lalmonirhat, 1,004 in Kurigram, 1,497 in Thakurgaon, 4,604 in Dinajpur and 1,448 in Gaibandha districts," he added.







