Cambodia resumes mass

PHNOM PENH, Jan 14: A closed-door mass trial of 150 Cambodian opposition figures resumed in Phnom Penh Thursday, in what critics labelled a politically motivated sham.

The case is linked to attempts by exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy to return to Cambodia in 2019 from France, where he has lived since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions that he says are bogus.

Many of the defendants stand accused of sharing messages on social media platforms supporting Rainsy's attempt to enter the kingdom.

Prime Minister Hun Sen is one of the world's longest-serving leaders and Thursday marks 36 years since he came to power. -AFP