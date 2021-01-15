Australia to kill US pigeon

MELBOURNE, Jan 14: An American pigeon believed to have strayed 9,000 miles (14,480 kilometres) from home had Australian authorities in a flap Thursday after it turned up in a Melbourne backyard having evaded strict quarantine rules.

The pigeon that travelled across the Pacific Ocean is to be put down after running afoul of Australia's strict quarantine rules. The bird will be caught and euthanised.

Kevin Chelli-Bird discovered the emaciated pigeon tagged with an ankle band outside his home on Boxing Day, local media reported. Dubbed "Joe" after US President-elect Joe Biden, the bird went missing during a US race in October, Chelli-Bird told the Herald Sun newspaper, and has been tracked to an owner in Alabama.

"The only thing we can think of is, in this race he was blown off course and out to sea, landed on a boat and hitched a ride," he told the newspaper on Wednesday. "Perhaps he was sick of (Donald) Trump and decided to leave." -AFP





