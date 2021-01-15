Video
Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

PARIS, Jan 14: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:
GANGES MEGA-GATHERINGS
Despite huge infection risks, millions of Hindu pilgrims in India -- which has the second-highest number of infections in the world -- gather on the banks of the Ganges river for the start of the Kumbh Mela pilgrimage and festival.
CHINA DEATH
China reports its first virus death in eight months as 10 World Health Organization (WHO) scientists land in the country on a mission to examine the origins of the pandemic.
TWO POPES GET VACCINE
Both Pope Francis and his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI, have received their first jabs, with Italian media saying it was the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.
INFECTED THEN PROTECTED?
A British study finds healthcare workers who have had the virus are largely protected against it for at least five months, though some could still carry and transmit it.
10 MILLION US SHOTS
Official data shows more than 10 million people have received their first shot in the United States even as the country trails behind its targets.
SPAIN RECORD CASES
Spain registers a record daily number of cases at nearly 39,000.    -AFP


