Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:57 PM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Sharifuddin Shah Chowdhury

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Maulana Sharifuddin Shah Chowdhury, director general of Al Jamiatul Arabia Darul Hedaya Madrasa in Porsha Upazila of the district, died at a private hospital in Rajshahi on Tuesday afternoon. He was 75.
He was suffering from various diseases including diabetes for long.
After his namaz-e-janaza held on the madrasa field at around 2:30pm on Wednesday, he was buried at a graveyard in the upazila.  
 
Aslam Hossain

JASHORE: Aslam Hossain, president of Nawpara Press Club and editor of Dainik Nawpara, died at Lab Aid Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.
He was suffering from various diseases.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Nawapara Pirbari Madrasa Field in the district after Magrib prayer.
After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in Shangkarpasha Village.
He left wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



