Sharifuddin Shah Chowdhury



PORSHA, NAOGAON: Maulana Sharifuddin Shah Chowdhury, director general of Al Jamiatul Arabia Darul Hedaya Madrasa in Porsha Upazila of the district, died at a private hospital in Rajshahi on Tuesday afternoon. He was 75.

He was suffering from various diseases including diabetes for long.

After his namaz-e-janaza held on the madrasa field at around 2:30pm on Wednesday, he was buried at a graveyard in the upazila.



Aslam Hossain



JASHORE: Aslam Hossain, president of Nawpara Press Club and editor of Dainik Nawpara, died at Lab Aid Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.

He was suffering from various diseases.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Nawapara Pirbari Madrasa Field in the district after Magrib prayer.

After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in Shangkarpasha Village.

He left wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.