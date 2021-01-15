Video
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:57 PM
Home Countryside

An annual Research Review Workshop of BRRI

Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

An annual Research Review Workshop of BRRI was held at its auditorium in Gazipur City on Thursday. Minister for Agriculture Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, attended the programme as chief guest. State Minister for Youth and Sports Ministry Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, Ministry of Agriculture Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam and Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Adv Md Zahangir Hossain, among others, were also present in the programme with BRRI DG Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir in the chair.     photo: observer


