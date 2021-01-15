Nine nabbed with drugs in four districts

Nine people including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Joypurhat, Noakhali, Cox's Bazar and Natore, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested four people with 330 bottles of phensedyl from a stone-laden truck in Kalai Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested people are Md Ripon Hossain, 30, Md Nahid Islam, 23, Md Selim Fakir, 32, and Md Mamun Hossain.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Punat intersection area at around 4:30am and arrested them with phensedyl.

During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in drug peddling.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kalai Police Station (PS) in this connection, the ASP added.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested two men with 200 yaba tablets in Senbag Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Solaiman Shahin, 21, son of Azgar Ali, and Jashim Uddin, 34, son of Mojibul Haque, residents of Purba Kalaraita Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nandirpar Bridge area on the Feni-Gazirhat Road at night and arrested the duo with the yaba tablet from a CNG.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Senbag PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Abdul Baten confirmed the matter.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BCG), in drives, arrested two persons including a woman with 3,133 yaba tablets in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Khurshida Karim, 48, wife of Fazal Karim, a resident of Rumkhaon Monir Market area, and Nurul Hakim, son of late Abdus Shakur of Dakshin Khelasha Para Village under Haldia Palang Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a team of BGB arrested Khurshida Karim, former member of Haldia Palang Union Parishad, with 130 yaba tablets from Cox's Bazar-bound CNG.

In another drive, BGB members arrested Nurul Hakim with 3,003 yaba tablets.

BGB Bejukhal Check Post Nayek Saiful Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were handed over to Ramu PS.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police, in a drive, arrested a young man with 1kg of hemp in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Imon Sarder Ripon, 23, son of Inamul Sarder alias Minarul, a resident of Mahishkundi Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Baraigram PS Anwar Hossain said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rauna Bharat Haat area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway at night and arrested Ripon with the hemp from a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Hanif Paribahan'.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order, the SI added.







