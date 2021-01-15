Elderly man electrocuted at Bhurungamari

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 14: An elderly man was electrocuted in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Joyen Uddin Mandol, 60, was a resident of Joymonirhat Boro Khatamari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Joyen Uddin came in contact with an electrified wall made of tin in the area at around 1am, which left him dead on the spot.

Palli Bidyut Deputy General Manager Kawsar Ali said due to short circuit, seven houses of the area were electrified and a man died of it.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhurungamari Police Station Atiar Rahman confirmed the incident.





