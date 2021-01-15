Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Friday, 15 January, 2021, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
International
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
Home
Countryside
A seminar on safe food was held at Porsha Upazila Parishad
Published : Friday, 15 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 41
A seminar on safe food was held at Porsha Upazila Parishad
A seminar on safe food was held at Porsha Upazila Parishad in Naogaon on Wednesday. Bangladesh Food Safety Authority organised the programme. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Obituary
An annual Research Review Workshop of BRRI
Nine nabbed with drugs in four districts
Elderly man electrocuted at Bhurungamari
A seminar on safe food was held at Porsha Upazila Parishad
Two murdered in two dists
Char people pass tough times in Bhola
Three killed in road mishaps in three districts
Latest News
Journalist Hilali Wadud Chowdhury passes away
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
The 69-year-old trolled for her 'too sexy' photos
The brilliant Brazilian loved by both Barca & Madrid
Having Covid may 'protect for at least 5 months'
7 killed in Indonesia quake
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Russian prison service says ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny
WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants
Dhaka emphasises on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image : Momen
Most Read News
PK Haldar transfers money thru' 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen
Fire burns down over 400 shanties in Rohingya camp
Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night
COVID-19 cases in country cross 5 lakh mark
JaPa chairman GM Quader tests coronavirus positive
Writ seeks separate bogie for women in train
Sirajul Alam Khan hospitalised, medical board formed
Combating drug abuse
One killed in AL factional clash; Rival found dead after 3hrs
Social safety allowances being sent to beneficiaries’ mobiles: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft